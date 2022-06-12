Navy detains 38 people attempting to migrate to Australia by boat

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 38 people in the seas off Ampara while attempting to migrate to Australia by boat.

The Navy media unit said that among those detained were 26 males including six suspects involved in the racket, 05 females and 07 children.

A multi-day fishing trawler was also seized during the operation in the seas off Okanda, in Ampara last afternoon (Saturday), the Navy said today.

The suspects held in this operation are residents of Jaffna, Vavuniya, Valachchenai, Chilaw, Kalpitiya, Udappuwa, Ja-Ela and Negombo areas.

They were handed over to the Panama Police for legal action.

The Navy said that the Australian Government does not support such illegal immigrants. Accordingly, the Australian Government repatriated groups of 12 and 15 Sri Lankans on 24th May and 09th June respectively, after having foiled their illegal migration attempts to Australia by boat.

Once repatriated such illegal immigrants may not be eligible to obtain valid visas to Australia. (Colombo Gazette)