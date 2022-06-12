Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis after shows cancelled

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber added that he has been doing facial exercises to “get back to normal”, but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.