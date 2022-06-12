Government to register fuel consumers at fuel stations

The Government has decided to register fuel consumers at fuel stations and guarantee them a weekly supply of fuel.



Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the system is expected to be in place from July.

“Until we have uninterrupted power supply n steady fuel supply, fuel line management will be impossible. With the financial restrictions, CPC imports fuel to manage for a week but some consumers collect fuel for a month or more for their machinery and generators,” the Minister said.

Wijesekera said that 24 hour power costs an additional USD 100 million monthly for diesel, furnace oil and naptha.

“Shortage in gas supply has increased the demand for electricity and kerosine. The monthly fuel bill that was USD 200 Million 4 months ago is at USD 550 Million currently,” he said in a tweet.

The Minister said the Government has no choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give them a guaranteed weekly quota until the authorities are able to strengthen the financial situation, restore 24 hour power and ensure a steady supply of fuel. (Colombo Gazette)