UK relaxes travel advice on Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) has relaxed its travel advice on Sri Lanka.

Issuing an updated travel advice, the UK Foreign Office said that it no longer advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka.

The UK noted that economic situation in Sri Lanka is challenging with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports.

“There may be long queues at shops and supermarkets, fuel stations, and pharmacies. There may be difficulties or delays obtaining taxis and other public transport. There are ongoing daily power cuts due to electricity rationing,” the UK Foreign Office said.

It said that there have been a number of protests since 31 March 2022 and there have been incidents involving violence against peaceful protesters resulting in injuries and loss of life.

“Security authorities have used tear gas and water cannons against protesters. There are ongoing protests in the Galle Road, Galle Face and Fort areas of Colombo. Further protests are likely to take place across the island. The Government of Sri Lanka may impose local restrictions including curfews at short notice. You should be vigilant, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings, and follow the advice of the local authorities,” the UK Foreign Office said.