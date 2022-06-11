President rejects claims made by CEB Chairman

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has rejected claims made by the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity (CEB) with regards to a Wind Power Project in Mannar.

The President rejected claims that he had authorised awarding the project to any specific person.

“Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” the President had tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)