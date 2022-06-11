Dhammika Perera apologises to Sanath Jayasuriya

Businessman and soon to be MP Dhammika Perera has apologised to legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya for forgetting his name on a TV program and calling him Sanath Gunatillake.

In the TV interview, Dhammika Perera comments saying there were times the public were critical of the shots played by “Sanath Gunatillake” during cricket matches.

He then goes on to say the public were critical of “Aravinda Perera”.

Sanath Jayasuriya had later posted a video where a few people with him emphasise that his surname is Jayasuriya.

The cricketer today tweeted saying that Dhammika Perera had telephoned him and apologised.

“Just received a call from Mr. Dhammika Perera to apologize to me. I told it was just a slip of the tongue and not a fault of the brain. I wished him all the best for the daunting task ahead. Let’s consider the matter closed,” he tweeted.

Dhammika Perera has been named as a National List MP of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and will take oaths at the next sitting. (Colombo Gazette)