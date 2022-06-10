Parliament informed about Basil’s resignation

Parliament was today informed about the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake read the resignation letter submitted by Basil Rajapaksa to Parliament.

The former Minister had formally announced yesterday that he had handed over his resignation letter to Parliament.

“I am now an ordinary citizen of Sri Lanka,” he told reporters today.

He said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will now be able to appoint a new MP through the National List.

Rajapaksa said that he entered Parliament last year to play the role of Finance Minister and he feels he is now no more needed in Parliament.

He also refused to take the blame for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The former Minister added that since he is being blamed by the public he is now leaving Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)