Pakistanis abroad involved in unlawful activities bring bad name to Islamic nation

The continuous engagement of Pakistani nationals in unlawful activities in foreign countries is bringing a bad name to the Islamic nation. Multiple reports have shown such incidents where many Pakistani nationals were found to be involved in such activities.

Recently, Turkey decided to tighten its Visa policy for Pakistan nationals after Pakistanis were found involved in the abduction of four Nepal citizens in Istanbul.

The Four Nepal citizens were kidnapped “at gunpoint” from Taksim Square by a group of six Pakistan nationals. As per the reports, the Nepalis were also subjected to torture by these Pakistanis after being abducted. The Istanbul police arrested six Pakistanis on April 26 from their hide-out in Beyoglu district.

Pakistani abductors had demanded a ransom of 10,000 Euros from the Nepalis’ families.

Similarly, in 2021 another group of Pakistani nationals was apprehended in Istanbul for kidnapping fellow Pakistanis and demanding a 50,000 Euro ransom.

Such a Visa policy for Pakistanis came a week after hashtags including `Pakistani Perverts’ and ‘Pakistani Get Out’ was spotted on social media platforms in Turkey.

The hashtags followed the emergence of a number of videos showing Pakistani men sharing inappropriate videos of women and children on TikTok.

An engineer based in Izmir, Piovera, tweeted on May 9, “Pakistani men caught stalking Turkish women and taking their illegal photographs. Pakistanis take their extremist attitude abroad & then cause problems for countries who let them in. Sorry, the world is not like Pakistan. I don’t want Pakistanis in Turkey. #pakistaniperverts.”

Not only in Turkey, but Pakistanis living in other parts of the world are also found involved in unlawful activities.

Two Pakistan nationals, Ashan Fraz Cheema & Raza Ali, are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition and illegal immigration in Limpopo High Court in South Africa.

They are accused of killing Kabishi Primary School teacher, Mohlale Precious Magabane on December 23, 2018, and driving around to dispose of her body parts.

On May 17, police arrested 3 Pakistani men in Larissa, central Greece after they attacked and forcibly tried to gangrape the Bulgarian lady who had provided them shelter.

The Pakistanis were staying in Greece without any legal documents. (ANI)