Mahinda Rajapaksa accuses ‘Aragalaya’ of murder

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today accused the ‘Aragalaya’ of murder saying even religious leaders engaged in the struggle failed to prevent the violence of 9th May.

Speaking in Parliament today during the vote of condolence on the murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala, Rajapaksa said that the ‘Aragalaya’ (struggle) cannot be considered peaceful.

He said that those involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ have blood on their hands.

Amarakeerthi Athukorala was murdered by a mob that attacked Government supporters after a Government-led mob attacked the demonstrators at Galle Face.

Rajapaksa said that Amarakeerthi Athukorala had not done any wrong towards the ‘Aragalaya’.

The Government-led mob launched the attack at Galle Face on 9th May after attending a meeting with Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A number of Government MPs have been named as suspects over their involvement with the attack on the demonstrators at Galle Face.

Several suspects have also been arrested over the murder of Amarakeerthi Athukorala. (Colombo Gazette)