Litro Chairman Vijitha Herath has resigned after a short stint as Chairman.

Vijitha Herath was appointed Chairman of the state-run Litro Gas Lanka Limited on the 21st of April.

He was appointed to the post after Theshara Jayasinghe resigned from the post.

Jayasinghe had resigned saying he had not received the backing of the Government to address the gas issue. (Colombo Gazette)