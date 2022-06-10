Government to provide free food to 10% of the population

The Government is looking to provide food free of charge to 10% of the population, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

He said that due to the pending food shortage he was launching a food security program in the country.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe added that he was hopeful that through the food security program the Government would be able to provide food free of charge to 10% of the population who are unable to afford 3 meals.

The Prime Minister expressed these views when he met with the owners of media organisations in Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister informed the media owners that a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be visiting the country on the 20th of June. He explained that he was hopeful that a staff-level agreement would be reached by the end of the month.

He made an appeal to the media owners to assist the Government in presenting a true picture of the situation. He further stated that the media must hold the Government accountable when necessary, but at the same time requested that responsible reporting is followed.

When questioned on the Government’s initiatives, the Prime Minister explained that due to the damage caused to the economy the country would have to suffer the consequences. However, he added that the Government is making maximum effort to reduce the impact by providing financial and logistical support.

He also said that a Rs. 200bn financial safety net is being raised for social sector support.

He went on to explain that discussions were underway with Japan to regain their confidence and secure their support. (Colombo Gazette)