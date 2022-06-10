Dhammika Perera’s name gazetted as SLPP MP

Businessman Dhammika Perera’s name has been gazetted as a Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

SLPP’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said Dhammika Perera’s name had been proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List seat in Parliament made vacant following the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Perera is considered to be a successful investor gaining him the reputation as one of the wealthiest people in Sri Lanka.

He is known as an icon of expertise in corporate re-engineering and revival owing to his uncanny ability to choose his investment portfolio across sectors.

Perera owns nearly 23 companies and is also known for frequently addressing the required policy framework for the country.

Dhammika Perera recently unveiled 12 strategies that can boost much-needed dollar earnings and help Sri Lanka come out of the prolonged foreign exchange shortage which has triggered an economic crisis leading to political instability and social unrest. (Colombo Gazette)