UN appeals for over US$47 million to help Sri Lanka

The United Nations team in Sri Lanka and non-governmental organisations launched a joint Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan today, calling for US$47.2 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people worst-hit by the economic crisis over a four-month period, from June to September.
This directly responds to the Government of Sri Lanka’s request for a United Nations-backed multi-sector international assistance to respond to the most urgent needs arising from the recent crisis, particularly focusing on health care and essential medicines, food and agriculture—including targeted nutrition services— safe drinking water, emergency livelihoods and protection.
Development and humanitarian partners in Sri Lanka estimate that nearly 5.7 million women, children and men are in need of immediate life-saving assistance. The 1.7 million people targeted under the HNP are among those whose livelihoods, food security and access to health services are most at risk and need immediate support.
“Sri Lanka’s once-strong healthcare system is now in jeopardy, livelihoods are suffering and the most vulnerable are facing the greatest impact. Now is the time for the international community to show solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. The UN and humanitarian partners are calling on donors, the private sector and individuals to urgently support this plan to provide life-saving assistance to the women, men, and children most affected by the crisis and thus prevent a deterioration of humanitarian needs in the country,” she added.
Sri Lanka, formerly an upper-middle income country, is facing its worst economic crisis since independence. In May, food inflation stood at 57.4 per cent, while shortages of key food items, as well as fuel for cooking, transport, and industry, remain widespread, with ongoing daily power outages. The economy is bracing for a sharp contraction due to the unavailability of basic inputs to production, an 80 per cent depreciation of the currency (since March 2022), coupled with a lack of foreign reserves and the country’s failure to meet its international debt obligations.
The economic crisis has particularly impacted food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services. Food production in the last harvest season was 40 – 50 per cent lower than last year, and the current agricultural season is at risk, with seeds, fertilizers, fuel and credit shortages.
Nearly 5 million people (22 per cent of the population) are currently in need of food assistance. Latest surveys reveal that 86 percent of households are using at least one coping mechanism such as reducing food intake, including skipping meals.
Currently close to 200 essential medicines are now out of stock, with a predicted shortage of another 163 critical over the next two to three months. Additionally, over 2,700 essential surgical and more than 250 regular laboratory items are also out of stock. Due to power cuts and the lack of fuel to operate generators, many hospitals have had no choice but to postpone routine and non-urgent surgeries and procedures. (Colombo Gazette)
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says Europe’s problem is not the world’s problem. He also said that the rest of the world is not Eurocentric as it used to be.
He wasn’t aware what will happen after his statements. Indian leaders have no idea how vulnerable India is with religious, language, caste and gender issues. Indians think that they are strong because of democracy :—)))
https://youtu.be/ogTzJXBZs5E
Nobody meets the expectations of being the alternative that the country needed. Blame yourselves and your Indian big brothers. Don’t you know what’s happening in India? Indians’ ignorance is comeback and haunting them. I have been saying that it will comeback and haunt Indians as it has haunted foolish Sri Lankans.
The US can easily buy Indian politicians and make them to say a few words to create a racial or religious chaos in India. In the past plenty of incidents instigated against Islam by the BJP which is backed by the RSS (Hindu extremists). Currently, the US is punishing India, because India is not dancing according to the western powers.
India has western based social media. It means India is at the mercy of the western powers. If India does not please them, they can easily create a disaster in India by using racial, religious, caste and gender issues. Unfortunately, Indians do not know the western powers even though the west had ripped off India significantly.
Indians never published any of my writings in their media to enlighten their citizens. So do corrupt and foolish Sri Lankans. Whatever goes around comes around. Finally, Indians’ ignorance is comeback and haunting them. This is just a start, more to come, including India getting divided into a few more countries.
https://youtu.be/Kl8YeEiv5_s