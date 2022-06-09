Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament

The Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament today.

The Bill provides regulations for the generation, transmission, distribution, supply and use of electricity in the country.

I welcome the adoption of the Sri Lanka Electricity (amendment) bill. This allows rapid deployment of cost effective renewable energy to the grid,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said after the Bill was passed.

He also thanked subject Minister Kanchana Wijesekera for seeing the Bill through. (Colombo Gazette)