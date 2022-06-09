PUCSL against attempting to sabotage power supply

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today warned trade unions attempting to sabotage the power supply.

The PUCSL said that trade unions had enforced illegal power cuts in some parts of Sri Lanka today.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that CEB engineers had taken steps to disrupt operations at the Lakshpana, Canyon, Wimalasurendra and Polpitiya power plants today.

The electricity supply was disrupted in several areas today during the strike launched by Ceylon Electricity Board trade unions.

Power cuts were reported in parts of Colombo and surrounding areas.

CEB engineers went on strike over 4 key demands.

The CEB Engineers Union said that one demand was to withdraw the proposed amendment to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act.

Meanwhile, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera had said that CEB engineers union had discussed of a possible nation wide blackout in protest of the amendment.

“Unions which have deprived many of renewable energy, low cost power supply and the right to uninterrupted power supply is using the threat of protest to block much needed reforms,” he said in a tweet.

He said he hopes to get the necessary support for the amendments made to the CEB Act in Parliament, which will pave the way for quick approval and implementation of long delayed renewable power projects which will be vital for the power sector development and the economy. (Colombo Gazette)