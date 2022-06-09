Johnston Fernando granted bail

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Johnston Fernando, who surrendered before Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening, was granted bail.

A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Johnston Fernando over the 9th May incidents.

The warrant was issued by the Fort Magistrates Court.

Johnston Fernando had been named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence which occurred on 9th May at Galle Face and near Temple Trees.

The Criminal Investigations Department had also recently recorded a statement from Fernando over the Galle Face incident.

Peaceful protesters were attacked at Galle Face and near Temple Trees on the 9th of May.

The attack had taken place following a meeting at Temple Trees attended by Fernando and a number of other Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs. (Colombo Gazette)