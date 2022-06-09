Japanese PM Kishida praises India’s vaccine help to Cambodia, Thailand under Quad Vaccine Initiative

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday praised India’s contribution to the Quad Vaccine Initiative while recalling the country’s help to Thailand and Cambodia in extending all possible support to combat the pandemic.

Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in the same closed session, said that vaccines supplied by India to other countries made a difference on the ground, and such success is more valuable than just winning a theoretical debate of ideas, as per sources.

PM Kishida said that Indian-made vaccines delivered under the Quad Vaccine Initiative were received with gratitude in Thailand and Cambodia recently. Kishida in a closed ceremony also noted that Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen himself attended the handing over ceremony of the vaccines, said sources.

Notably, India on May 10 handed over to Cambodia 325,000 doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines under the Quad Vaccine Partnership scheme.

The vaccines have been gifted by India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to donate 500,000 doses of Covid vaccines to the Indo-Pacific under the Quad vaccine initiative.

The Cambodian government has conveyed its appreciation for the vaccines received from Quad through India and for its collective assistance to Cambodia. Quad countries have assured Cambodia about their desire to extend all possible support to combat the pandemic.

Hun Sen recalled India’s key contribution to the reconstruction and development of Cambodia and encouraged further enhancement of the relations and cooperation between both nations.

Under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, India in April presented about 200,000 doses of Made in India Covovax vaccines to Thailand. India also extended its support to Thailand to help the country fight the war against the pandemic by supplying medicines and oxygen concentrators, read the official statement.

The Quad grouping of countries -India, US, Australia, and Japan- have provided almost four and a half million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Thailand. These countries have also provided aid in terms of funds, and last-mile delivery support ensuring that vaccines are translating into vaccinations.

The Quad Vaccine Partnership was announced by the Quad Leaders at their first Summit on 12 March 2021. It aims to leverage Quad’s collective strength to ensure the global availability of safe and effective vaccines by expanding manufacturing and assisting countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination. Quad countries agreed to provide over 1.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines globally under this initiative. (ANI)