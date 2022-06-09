India among largest, fastest-growing startup ecosystems in world: PM Modi

In a virtual address for Rotary’s 113th annual international convention in Houston on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of sustainable development and underlined the ethos of staying in harmony with nature. The event is being held from June 4 to 8.

India is among the largest and fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world…we in India remain open to learning from global best practices and sharing ours with others, PM Modi said.

India’s commitment on net zero by 2070 was appreciated by the world community, he said. “I’m glad that Rotary Int’l is actively working on providing clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene,” he said in a statement, adding that 1.4 billion Indians are taking every possible step to make the Earth cleaner and greener during his address at Rotary International Convention 2022.

During his speech, he also laid emphasis on the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement and how it is taking shape in India.

The coveted international event is returning to Houston for the third time, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1972 international convention.

More than 20,000 service-minded people from around the world will gather in Houston for the convention this year as Rotary’s previous two conventions were held virtually due to the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi stressed on making India self-reliant and urged the Indian community to contribute to global prosperity.

India is marking 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. A new collective movement has taken shape to save water. The movement is inspired by our age-old practices of water conservation combined with modern solutions, PM Narendra Modi said at Rotary International Convention 2022 in a concluding statement.

Several big wigs like philanthropist Bill Gates, actor and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, actor, producer, host, entrepreneur, WWE Superstar and Rotary polio ambassador, John Cena have spoken at previous congregations.

Rotary International Convention brings together the global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges as it connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas and its work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. – (ANI)