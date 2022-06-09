Basil Rajapaksa resigns from his seat in Parliament

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa resigned from his seat in Parliament today.

The former Minister said that he has handed over his resignation letter to Parliament.

“I am now an ordinary citizen of Sri Lanka,” he told reporters today.

He said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will now be able to appoint a new MP through the National List.

Rajapaksa said that he entered Parliament last year to play the role of Finance Minister and he feels he is now no more needed in Parliament.

He also refused to take the blame for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The former Minister added that since he is being blamed by the public he is now leaving Parliament.

He also said that he hopes to go back to the US and join his family.

Basil Rajapaksa lost his Cabinet portfolio after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his Prime Minister post on 9th May.

He was accused of being partially responsible for the economic crisis in the country.

Basil Rajapaksa was also said to be leading attempts to block the 21st Amendment from being passed by Parliament.

Rajapaksa was reportedly seeking the support of a number of SLPP members to oppose the 21st Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)