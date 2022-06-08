Warrant issued for the arrest of Johnston Fernando

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Minister Johnston Fernando over the 9th May incidents.

The warrant was issued by the Fort Magistrates Court.

Johnston Fernando had been named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence which occurred on 9th May at Galle Face and near Temple Trees.

The Criminal Investigations Department had also recently recorded a statement from Fernando over the Galle Face incident.

Peaceful protesters were attacked at Galle Face and near Temple Trees on the 9th of May.

The attack had taken place following a meeting at Temple Trees attended by Fernando and a number of other Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs. (Colombo Gazette)