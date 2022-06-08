Vision Care marks World Environment Day 2022 by implementing company-wide campaign to increase energy efficiency and help the country

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest vision and eye wear solutions provider, is marking World Environment Day 2022 and also stepping forward to provide support to the national effort to reduce energy consumption and thereby save valuable foreign exchange for the country by encouraging a number of simple steps all employees are to take to increase energy efficiency in their office environment.

When a Vision Care employee is the last person to leave a room, they turn off all lights especially when closing up at the end of the work day. In a room with lesser number of people unnecessary lights are switched off without disrupting the lighting levels. Employees are encouraged to use bicycles as much as possible when running their daily errands. They have readily embraced this change and some employees have even commenced commuting to work on their bicycles. Using bicycles saves fuel and also helps to boost the individual’s fitness levels. All air conditioners are turned off when not in use and the temperature is slightly increased to a comfortable level when there are less people in the room. With cold, wet weather prevalent these days, the use of fans instead of air conditioners have also increased. Turning off and unplugging all unused electrical devices is another way of saving electricity that is practiced at Vision Care. Additionally, office tasks that can be grouped together into one batch are planned and carried out on a particular device instead of turning it on and off periodically throughout the day. With computers being widely-used in all offices by almost all employees, they can make a significant impact to save energy. When a Vision Care employee is leaving work for the day, they always shut down their computer. When they are away from their seat, they switch off the monitor and also use in-built features such as sleep/hibernation mode to save energy.

Vision Care has also given prominence to this company-wide national effort to reduce energy consumption on their social media platforms with the aim of educating their large number of customers and followers by posting these useful tips under the hashtag #LetsSaveEnergy so that they are encouraged to implement them in their office and homes.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually since 1973, World Environment Day on 5th June is the most prominent international day designated for the environment. The event has become the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet. World Environment Day 2022 campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore the planet.