Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran says Parliament must be dissolved as it has lost its mandate.

Speaking in Parliament today, the MP said that there are various groups now in the Government and outside calling themselves independent MPs.

The TNA MP said that the Parliament no longer consists of a Government side and opposition side.

“This Parliament now consists of independent MPs. Its a new fashion,” he said.

Sumanthiran said that Sri Lanka’s Parliament system is of a Government and Opposition and not independent MPs.

“This Parliament has failed if it says everybody sitting here is an independent MP. That is not our system,” he added.

He also said that the person responsible for the economic crisis is still the President.

Sumanthiran said that for Sri Lanka to deal with the economic crisis the person responsible must be removed from office. (Colombo Gazette)