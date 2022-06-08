Singer Sri Lanka Expands Mobile Device Lineup with TCL 20L+

Singer Sri Lanka, technology device partner to the nation expands its wide lineup of mobile phones with the addition of TCL 20L+. The 20L+ is a member of the TCL 20 range of mobile devices defined by its screen quality. The emphasis of the range’s screen performance harks back to TCL’s deep expertise in producing high quality screens of all types.

The TCL 20L+ packs a high-performance configuration led by its 6.67-inch FHD+ 60Hz display with NXTVISION technology, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core processor. The device is available at the Singer Sri Lanka web store (www.singersl.com), island-wide Singer outlets and authorized dealers in two variants – Milky Way Black and North Star Blue.

Singer Sri Lanka places emphasis on performance and aims to bring high performance devices into the Sri Lankan market for power users. The TCL 20L+ is a natural addition to the product range given its Rheinland Circular Polarization certification and Low Blue Light certification. The device packs an impressive camera system with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 8 megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cameras. The selfie shooter is a 16-megapixel front camera with great dynamic range for its mid-level pricing.

“We have continuously been able to push the boundaries of performance when it comes to devices available for local consumers in Sri Lanka. Our belief is that great technology enables users to unlock their full potential and we want to be part of that journey whether it’s in the workplace, at home or when gaming. The TCL 20L+ is a great example of the type of devices we introduce to the market. We focus on high performance and next generation technology, both aspects which the TCL 20L+ excels in,” said Tharaka Warnakulasuriya, Category Manager – Singer Sri Lanka PLC.