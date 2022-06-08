Ranil speaks to IMF Managing Director on crisis in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a discussion last evening with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, regarding the current economic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister requested that the staff-level delegation from the IMF visit Sri Lanka as soon as possible so that the staff-level agreement could be finalised, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister explained that negotiations regarding bridging finance was reliant on Sri Lanka and the IMF concluding a staff-level agreement.

The Managing Director expressed her willingness to support Sri Lanka in these difficult times. (Colombo Gazette)

