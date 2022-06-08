Navy detains 91 people attempting to migrate by boat

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 91 people attempting to migrate illegally by boat from the Chilaw and Marawila areas.

The Navy said that the 91 people were detained in two separate operations.

According to the Navy media unit, one group of 15 people were detained in Marawila from a lodge in the area.

Among the group were 13 men, 01 child and a human smuggler. The Navy also detained a van and a car used in the attempt to migrate illegally.

They are said to be residents of Jaffna, Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Marawila.

Meanwhile, a fast attack craft of the Fast Attack Flotilla attached to the Western Naval Command intercepted a suspicious local multi-day fishing trawler, during a patrol off Chilaw.

The interception led to the apprehension of 76 persons aged between 01 and 62 years of age.

Among them were 58 men, 05 females, 07 children and 06 others suspected to be linked to the human smuggling operation.

The 76 individuals are residents of Negombo, Chilaw, Puttalam, Kalpitiya, Marawila, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee. (Colombo Gazette)