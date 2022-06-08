Kanchana declares war on the electricity board

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has declared war on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Wijesekera said that he will not agree to a request made by the CEB to increase tariff rates.

“I will not take CEB request to increase tariff rates to the cabinet since CEB does not assist the renewable energy generation plans. CEB should allow renewable projects to proceed and reduce generation cost rather than increasing tariffs to pay their own salaries,” he said.

The Minister said that the CEB has a collective agreement that every 3 years their own salaries are increased by 25%.

He said that with no plans for renewable energy or cost reduction in generation the high cost of salaries and generation costs are put on the consumers.

The Minister insisted that this issue has to change and there is no better time to do it than now. (Colombo Gazette)