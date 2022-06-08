Dhammika Perera to enter Parliament

Business tycoon and one of the most wealthiest people in Sri Lanka, Dhammika Perera, is tipped to enter Parliament.

He is likely to replace former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who is set to resign from his MP seat tomorrow.

Dhammika Perera will enter Parliament through the National List of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Perera is considered to be a successful investor gaining him the reputation as one of the wealthiest people in Sri Lanka.

He is known as an icon of expertise in corporate re-engineering and revival owing to his uncanny ability to choose his investment portfolio across sectors.

Perera owns nearly 23 companies and is also known for frequently addressing the required policy framework for the country.

Dhammika Perera recently unveiled 12 strategies that can boost much-needed dollar earnings and help Sri Lanka come out of the prolonged foreign exchange shortage which has triggered an economic crisis leading to political instability and social unrest. (Colombo Gazette)