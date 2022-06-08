CurveUp now offers free AWS re/Start cloud skills training program in Sri Lanka

In order to address the widening skills gap in the cloud computing sphere and provide individuals the opportunity to build cloud skills, CurveUp, a leading technology consultancy and education provider, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training through the AWS re/Start program across Sri Lanka.

AWS re/Start is a 12-week training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles.

The IT sector in Sri Lanka employs 150,000 people, exhibiting tremendous interest in the sector. The internet penetration has covered more than 50% of entire the population[1], and the post-Covid environment has further enabled online-based learning in Sri Lanka[2]. Together, CurveUp and AWS re/Start are helping to build an inclusive, diverse global pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging individuals who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.

The program helps prepare unemployed or underemployed individuals, including those without any IT experience or traditional higher education, who are seeking to launch new careers in the highly evolving technology sector. Mohammed Fawaz, Founder of CurveUp said, “Sri Lanka undoubtedly has immense potential when it comes to its diverse pool of talent and resources. We couldn’t be happier with this collaborative effort with AWS. Initiating the AWS re/Start program may open doors to many opportunities to people willing to develop their knowledge and skills in cloud, and we look forward to welcoming individuals from all walks of life.”

The program focuses on skills development, including for Linux, Python, networking and security, and relational databases, and will include scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework. The program will be taught through an online learning platform by certified and experienced trainers. AWS re/Start is free to learners, and also covers the cost to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. This AWS Certification helps validate the cloud skills of the leaners with an industry-recognized credential.

Emmanuel Pillai, Head of AWS Training and Certification, Amazon Web Services Singapore Private Limited in ASEAN, said, “As a native Sri Lankan, I am proud to see the AWS re/Start launch in this country. AWS re/Start brings “net-new” talent into the workforce, establishing a win-win-win scenario for individuals to launch successful careers in cloud, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive and grow. We are proud to work with CurveUp to build the diverse, robust cloud workforce of the future enabling organizations to accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud.”

Ultimately, AWS re/Start helps individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles, such as cloud operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. This collaboration with AWS re/Start allows CurveUp to nuture cloud talent in Sri Lanka and create a strong learning environment which benefits the industry at large. CurveUp can also identify and fulfil untapped talent and may provide them with job opportunities by connecting them with many large employers in the country.

The AWS re/Start program is part of Amazon’s efforts to help 29 million people globally grow their cloud computing skills for free by 2025.

To learn more about the program, visit – https://aws.amazon.com/training/restart/

To apply for the program, visit – https://gocurveup.com/aws-re-start/