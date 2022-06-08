China willing to help Sri Lanka deal with debt burden

China is willing to play an active role in helping Sri Lanka deal with its debt burden along with other countries and international organizations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently said in an interview that, “China appears to be shifting its strategic focus toward Southeast Asia and Africa, noting that South Asian countries in financial trouble aren’t getting the same attention from Beijing as before.”
In a response to the Sri Lankan president’s remarks, Zhao said that after the Sri Lankan government announced the suspension of foreign debt repayment, Chinese financial institutions took the initiative to consult with the Sri Lankan side and expressed their willingness to properly handle maturing China-related bonds and debts and help Sri Lanka cope with the current difficulties.
China calls for Sri Lanka to safeguard the legitimate rights of foreign investment partners and ensure the stable operation of its domestic market, he added.
Noting that China is a traditional friendly neighbor to Sri Lanka, he said that the country has been closely following the difficulties and challenges facing Sri Lanka and has been helping Sri Lanka’s economic and social development within its capacity.
China has provided several batches of relief to the Sri Lankan people, including 500 million yuan (around $74.9 million) in humanitarian aid, he said.
China attaches great importance to developing good-neighborly relations with South Asian nations, the spokesperson added.
History shows that China has always stood firmly with South Asian countries in the face of natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as global challenges such as the financial crisis and COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Under the current circumstances, China will work with relevant countries to tackle risks and challenges, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, maintain the sound momentum of security, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and bring more benefits to the people of the region, he added. (Courtesy CGTN)
China must re-educate the people of South Asia.
Sri Lankan leaders used religion and language to come to power and let the people indulge their laziness in the name of religion. Basically, leaders have been running the country by taking out loans and allowing people to indulge their laziness to get votes to be in power. It’s a completely useless system, the west deliberately introduced it to undermine billions of people to dominate the world. This system might work in western countries where the government has a lot of natural resources or the technical skills of the people. Remember that North America and Australasia were invaded on genocides to possess enormous resources. South Asia does not have huge natural resources; if South Asia has resources, Britain would not have allowed South Asians to be independent.
Europeans make money from their technical skills. But South Asians are not as advanced as Europeans to use technical skills to make money. Thus, South Asia should change its system and use its largest human resources to obtain foreign investment based on cost-effective production in manufacturing and agricultural sectors. China should teach Sri Lankan people ‘how to fish’ instead of feeding them. China should not encourage Asian leaders to use religion and language to gain power; and the people should not indulge in laziness in the name of religion and democracy while borrowing money to eat.
China well and truly understands the failed political system in Sri Lanka. I was in Sri Lanka between 2015 and 2017. I have requested a help from the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo to educate the people through songs, dramas and short films to change the system. Unfortunately, the Ambassador didn’t even bother to reply to my letter which I handed over in person at the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.
Clearly, China doesn’t want to change the system in developing countries. The dragon plays a cunning game to make sure that developing countries continue to struggle with the system which was introduced by the western powers to dominate the world. China wants failed system in developing countries so it can easily dominante the world.
The Chinese Communist Party is too greedy. It wants to rule the world so quickly without creating political stability in developing countries. If China can change the system and make developing countries prosper, it will have more allies and become financially successful as well. But China is being cunning and does not want to help the people in developing countries. As a result, it is losing its investments in developing countries because developing countries are going bankrupt.
The western powers dislike my presence in developing countries, because I educate the people about the failed system. The western powers buy poor and uniformed South Asians to undermine my credibility.
In 2015, Sri Lankans laughed at me during my speech for the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of Colombo. I gave a speech on how I intend to raise the standard of Colombo University by collaborating with the National University of Singapore (NUS). The western puppets shouted at me ‘this is Sri Lanka not Singapore.’ during my speech.
In 2017, a foreign puppet who didn’t even pass high school sprayed pepper spray into my eyes and robbed my laptop, Australian passport, and smart phone. I have a witness, I identified the culprit and lodged six complaints with the Sri Lankan police, but the police did nothing. Not a single Sri Lankan media reported the incident.
The western and Eastern powers do not appreciate the knowledgeable people. The both sides want to achieve greater things within short period. This will lead to an irreversible disaster. This will lead to a conventional war, conventional war will lead to a nuclear war. This is why I say a nuclear war is inevitable. Today, we are suffering from Covid-19, tomorrow we will suffer from nuclear bombs. Because we have failed ourselves.
中国必须对南亚人民进行再教育。
斯里兰卡领导人利用宗教和语言上台，让人民以宗教和民主的名义放纵自己的懒惰。基本上，领导人一直通过贷款和允许人们放纵他们的懒惰来管理国家。这是一个完全没用的系统。该系统可能适用于政府拥有大量自然资源或人民技术技能的西方国家。请记住，北美和大洋洲被种族灭绝入侵以拥有巨大的资源。南亚没有侵略其他国家的军事能力。欧洲人从他们的技术技能中赚钱。但如果南亚人效仿西方制度，他们就会破产。因为南亚没有巨大的资源；如果南亚有自然资源，英国不会允许南亚人独立。此外，南亚人在利用技术赚钱方面不如欧洲人先进。因此，南亚应改变其制度，利用其最大的人力资源，在制造业和农业部门以具有成本效益的生产为基础获得外国投资。中国应该教斯里兰卡人民如何钓鱼而不是喂他们。中国不应鼓励亚洲国家领导人利用宗教和语言来掌握权力。人民不应该借宗教和民主的名义放纵自己的懒惰，同时借钱吃饭。
中国非常了解斯里兰卡失败的政治制度。 我在 2015 年至 2017 年期间在斯里兰卡。我已请求中国驻科伦坡大使的帮助，通过歌曲、戏剧和短片教育人们改变制度。 不幸的是，大使甚至懒得回复我亲自到中国驻科伦坡大使馆递交的信。
显然，中国不想改变发展中国家的制度。 龙玩了一场狡猾的游戏，以确保发展中国家继续与该系统作斗争。 这种特殊的制度是由西方列强引入来统治世界的。 中国希望发展中国家的制度失败，这样它就可以轻松统治世界。
这龙太贪心了。 它想如此迅速地统治世界，而不是在发展中国家创造政治稳定。 如果龙能改变体制，让发展中国家繁荣起来，它就会有更多的盟友，也会在经济上取得成功。 但龙很狡猾，不想帮助发展中国家的人民。 结果，它正在失去对发展中国家的投资，因为发展中国家正在破产。
西方列强不喜欢我在发展中国家的存在，因为我不同意失败的制度。 西方列强在南亚购买穷人和穿制服的人，以破坏我的信誉。
2015年，我在科伦坡大学的副校长一职演讲中，斯里兰卡人嘲笑我。 我发表了关于我打算如何通过与新加坡国立大学（NUS）合作来提高科伦坡大学的标准的演讲。 在我的演讲中，西方木偶对我大喊“这是斯里兰卡而不是新加坡。”
2017年，一个连高中都没毕业的外国傀儡向我的眼睛喷胡椒喷雾，抢走了我的笔记本电脑、澳大利亚护照和智能手机。 我有证人，我确定了罪魁祸首并向斯里兰卡警方提出了六次投诉，但警方没有采取任何行动。 没有一家斯里兰卡媒体报道这一事件。
西方和东方大国不欣赏有知识的人。 双方都希望在短期内取得更大的成就。 这将导致不可逆转的灾难。 这将导致一场常规战争，常规战争将导致一场核战争。 这就是为什么我说核战争是不可避免的。 今天，我们正遭受 Covid-19 的折磨，明天我们将遭受核弹的折磨。 因为我们因无知而辜负了自己。