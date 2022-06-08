Basil Rajapaksa likely to step down as an MP

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is expected to step down from his seat in Parliament.
Basil Rajapaksa lost his Cabinet portfolio after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his Prime Minister post on 9th May.
He was accused of being partially responsible for the economic crisis in the country.
Basil Rajapaksa was also said to be leading attempts to block the 21st Amendment from being passed by Parliament.
Rajapaksa was reportedly seeking the support of a number of SLPP members to oppose the 21st Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)
Is it the sour grapes syndrome of the fox? Or is it the forewarning of the impending legal case that has already been submitted in courts? You should not be allowed to leave as easily as walking out of the door. Please wait and answer all the questions. You have set a great record of bringing down a nation to its knees, even though you cannot pronounce the name of the black colored scavenger bird common in Sri Lanka. I hope your brothers will not let you down!
Thank you for your wise decision. Go home, go to America.
The 21st amendment should go bit further, it should abolish dual citizenship as well. Let the people to make up their mind when it comes to commitment, Sri Lanka or foreign country, can’t have both. Singapore and China do not allow dual citizenship.