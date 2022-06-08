Basil Rajapaksa likely to step down as an MP

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is expected to step down from his seat in Parliament.

Basil Rajapaksa lost his Cabinet portfolio after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his Prime Minister post on 9th May.

He was accused of being partially responsible for the economic crisis in the country.

Basil Rajapaksa was also said to be leading attempts to block the 21st Amendment from being passed by Parliament.

Rajapaksa was reportedly seeking the support of a number of SLPP members to oppose the 21st Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)