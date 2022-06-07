UN to launch global public appeal for Sri Lanka

The United Nations (UN) is to launch a worldwide public appeal for Sri Lanka on the 9th of June.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the UN will seek support to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.

Through this project, they plan to provide $48 million over a four-month period to the food, agriculture and health sectors, the Prime Minister said.

He also said that discussions were held with representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program, the United Nations Development Program and the World Health Organization.

The Prime Minister said that many representatives of these countries and international organizations have agreed to support Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

He also called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to hold a conference to help unite Sri Lanka’s lending partners.

The Prime Minister said that holding such a conference under the leadership of India, China and Japan will be a great strength to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)