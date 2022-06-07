Sri Lanka military at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

The Sri Lanka military participated at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee pageant at the invitation of the Government of the United Kingdom.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

The pageant was organised as a part of a series of celebrations that took place from 02 – 05 June in honour of the Queen. It comprised many segments including a military spectacle and cultural performances.

Upon the conclusion of the pageant, the contingent of the Sri Lanka Military visited the Sri Lanka High Commission, during which High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom Saroja Sirisena thanked the Tri Forces for their participation at the pageant and stated that it was a proud moment to see the Sri Lankan flag flying high in this momentous event. (Colombo Gazette)