Ranjan sentenced to jail in second contempt of court case

Former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to jail today after he pleaded guilty to the second contempt of court charges against him.

The Supreme Court sentenced Ramanayake to two-years rigorous imprisonment suspended for five years.

Ramanayake was accused of making remarks against the bench that heard a fundamental rights petition challenging a decision taken by then President Maithripala Sirisena to dissolve Parliament in 2018.

Ramanayake had in March pleaded guilty in the second contempt of court case.

In the first case, Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment in January 2021 over charges of contempt of court. (Colombo Gazette)