Court fiscal officer interdicted over Aeroflot incident

The fiscal officer of the Colombo Commercial High Court has been interdicted over the Aeroflot airlines incident.

The fiscal officer had implemented a court order to detain the Russian plane at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The flight left yesterday after an enjoining order issued against the airline was suspended.

The Colombo Commercial High Court had suspended the enjoining order which prevented the airline from leaving the BIA.

The Attorney General (AG) had earlier filed a motion in court over the Aeroflot aircraft case.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a statement had said that, on 2 June 2022, the Commercial High Court of the Western Province issued an Enjoining Order on Aeroflot flight flight SU-289, restraining it from taking off from the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The case relates to a commercial dispute between the Plaintiff, Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited an Irish Company against the first Defendant the Public Joint Stock Company “Aeroflot” and the second Defendant, N. C Abeywardene/Acting Head of Air Navigation/Airport and Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL), Katunayake.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had last week summoned Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Moscow Janitha Abewickrema Liyanage and expressed protest over the detention of the Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)