CBSL denies claims of a rift between Governor and RW

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has denied claims of a rift between Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The bank said that the the cordial relationship between the Governor and the Prime Minister continues in every respect to restore the Sri Lankan economy.
‘CBSL was made to understand on certain news items circulating in social media that there is a dispute between the Governor and the Hon. Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Governor vehemently rejects such assertions and reiterates that the cordial relationship between him and the Hon. Prime Minister continues in every respect to restore the Sri Lankan economy,” CBSL tweeted.
There were reports that the Governor was finding it difficult to work with the Prime Minister. (Colombo Gazette)
