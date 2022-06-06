President Gotabaya Rajapaksa refuses to resign

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will finish the remaining two years of his term despite months-long street protests calling for his ouster but won’t stand for re-election, he told Bloomberg.
“I have been given a mandate for five years. I will not contest again,” Rajapaksa said on Monday in an interview at his official residence in Colombo.
GR openly admits that he has failed. AND he wants another 2 YEARS. For what? To make the nationals to hold coconut shells in a que? Has he gone BONKERS, to assume that the citizens are anxious to see his pranks as a mentally retarded child?
2. He also wants a Westminster type Parliament!!!! Who is going fill the seats in this? The same 225 MPs who voted for the 20th amendment to line up their pockets? Find a single MP whose assets today have not increased during these past two years. Changing the building or the system will not bring in prosperity, but dignity and honesty of a person holding that position.
3. He also said, he should have gone to IMF six months earlier. For what? So that the clan could swindle that amount as well?
Sri Lanka has a lot of Welfare programs because we are a Buddhist country. But this is the first time, that somebody is seeking to destroy the nation wholesale and wants the public to support him from welfare fund. This is a record.
Mr President, you should have resigned once you had screwed up the agriculture sector. You have made food shortages as well as decreased the tea exports. As far as I know no other leader has screwed up his country as you did. History will remember you as a foolish President of Sri Lanka/South Asia whether you resign now or go home in two years.
Another interesting point from Faraz Shauketalys interview with Sajith Premadasa he conveniently ignored the GGG protests demand to recover stolen monies and assets revealing that he is the one truly protecting the Rajapaksas while lying that Ranil is protecting them.
He also lies that there are no bad apples in SJB while having gangsters and black money holders. One even got caught recently when his son and the wife attacked a police officer…
So many gangsters in SJB and he lies to you, just imagine how bad he will be if elected?
No one will vote for SJB it will be a new party with all new faces that wins the next elections. Not one of these criminals will be given a chance ever again.
Dear Silva, this article about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Why are you talking about Sajith? Clearly, you are a fan of Ranil, you don’t know what is relevant. You only concern about Ranil’s position, so you can get some financial benefits from him at the expense of the country.
You are the person living in Australia who pretends to know the suffering of the people on the ground here in Sri Lanka aren’t you? Sounds really hypocritical isn’t it?
If you were living in Sri Lanka you would understand the connections…
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s frank and outspoken statement should be most welcome Nationally and Internationally. 2 years is long time to wait and re-think Mr. President. Maybe the people (69 lakhs voters) will ask you to contest at the next presidential elections, if any that may take place. Maybe the SLPP will rise like the PHONIEX FROM THE ASHES at the next presidential and general elections. It is your duty now to make sure that all the conspiracies that were put in place by the JVP, NPP, SJB, TNA, The Catholic Church and the Front-line Socialist Party over the last few months to try and topple the democratically elected peoples government in connivance with the foreign forces that may be who wished a “regime change” in Sri Lanka, should be “PROBED” fully and in “DEPTH” within the next 6 – 12 months and the truth be exposed to the “NATION”. WHY HAS THE POLICE OR CID OR MINISTRY OF DEFENCE STILL NOT ARRESTED FORMER JVP MP AND ONE OF THE JVP LEADERS – LAL KANTHA FOR HIS CONFESSION OF INSTIGATING THE VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON MARCH 9th., AND MARCH 10th., THROUGHOUT THE ISLAND WHERE ARSON AND HOUSE BURNING OF FORMER MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENT MP’s WERE SUBJECTED TO AND EVEN A GOVERNMENT MP AND HIS P.A. WAS BRUTELY MURDERED?
If you fail to do this (accomplish this duty by the “RULE-OF-LAW”) it will be a “SHAME” on you and you will then be considered as a “FAILED” President of Sri Lanka, Sir.
Noor Nizam – Peace and Political Activist, Political Communication Researcher, SLFP/SLPP Stalwart and Patriotic Citizen.
Dear Noor Nizam, stop your bullshit. The young Sri Lankans are not trying to change the successful regime which made Sri Lanka as Singapore. Let’s talk about the country’s food shortages, lack of money for medicines, fuel and gas. Also talk about the pro government thugs who attacked the peaceful protesters first, then only arson and house burning took place. There is a possibility pro government thugs would have pretended as protesters to deliberately destroy the offices, houses and vehicles to undermine the peaceful protest. I believe it was well planned, because the young protesters would not know all the MPs addresses to burn their houses within a short period. Anything is possible in Sri Lankan; after seeing Easter Sunday bombings, especially Easter Sunday bombings’ mastermind is free to carry on.
Hilarious interview on Newsfirsts Faraz Shauketalys show Newsline.
Faraz Shauketaly was finding it hard not to laugh while trying to make Sajith Premadasa not look like an absolute joke.
He’s going to solve the economic crisis with his charisma hahaha.
No wonder SJB spend most of their time attacking Ranil instead of the Rajapaksas because they have no plan on how to get us out of the economic crisis and if the Rajapaksas go and SJB have to govern they will get kicked out within 6 months by the people.
Dear sucker of Ranil, this article is about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Why are you talking about Sajith? Clearly, you are a fan of Ranil, you don’t know what is relevant. You only concern about Ranil’s position, so you can get some financial benefits from him at the expense of the country.
“I can’t go as a failed president,” says Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Good bye citizenry of Sri Lanka, after he is done a Sri Lankan will never be able to raise his/her head or have a future in the country.
2/3 majority and your racism is bearing fruits of karma and sadly lessons still not learned…
Please do contest. You deserve the humiliation !