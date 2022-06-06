Prasanna Ranatunga slapped with 2 year suspended jail term

Urban Development and Housing Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has been sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment, suspended for five years over a land issue.

The Colombo High Court issued the order over a case filed against him with regards to a land dispute.

Ranatunga was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 25 million and a compensation of Rs. 1 million to a businessman who filed the case against the Minister.

The Attorney General had filed the case in May 2016 accusing Ranatunga of threatening a businessman in connection with the transactions of a land in Meethotamulla.

Ranatunga was accused of threatening the businessman and demanding Rs. 64 million to evict unauthorized occupants of a land in the Meethotamulla area in Kolonnawa and to refill the land. (Colombo Gazette)