Postal services to Russia from Sri Lanka suspended

Postal services to Russia from Sri Lanka have been suspended owing to the cancellation of flights from Sri Lanka to Russia.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said that letters and packages to Russia will not be accepted at post offices until further notice.

Russia’s Aeroflot airline announced last week that it was suspending flights to Sri Lanka after the country’s authorities detained its Airbus A330 jet.

“Aeroflot is suspending commercial flights to Colombo (Sri Lanka) for the immediate period due to an unreliable situation in terms of the airline’s unobstructed flights to Sri Lanka. The sales of tickets for flights to Colombo have been temporarily shut down,” the airline said in a statement.

On Friday, Aeroflot reported that the departure of its SU-289 flight from Colombo to Moscow scheduled for June 2 was at first delayed and then cancelled due to the absence of permit from Sri Lanka’s aviation authorities. (Colombo Gazette)