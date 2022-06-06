Introducing Burberry Her Eau de Toilette, the free-spirited modern scent for women. The latest chapter in the Burberry Her story, a blooming peony scent blended with joyful green pear notes, enhanced with honeysuckle and rose, softened by a woody base.

Tradition meets modernity in the understated glass design of the Her Eau de Toilette perfume bottle. Refreshed in pistachio green, the design captures the spontaneous and spirited nature of the Burberry scent.

To mark the powerfully feminine and vivacious scent of Her Eau de Toilette, Fran Summers stars in a world of fantasy exploring a dramatic dawn cityscape as it awakes. Captured by Mario Sorrenti, her majestically winged silhouette is surreal and breathtaking in the day’s first light.

Entranced by the spirit of the city, she explores with captivating energy and effortless individuality – an embodiment of the unique essence of a modern Burberry woman. Daring and bold yet moving dreamily in the morning sun – her mystical character transforms and flies free into the sky, chasing a new adventure and seeing her world from a new perspective.

A break from expectation, a new discovery.