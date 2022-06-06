Enjoining order issued against Aeroflot suspended

The enjoining order issued against a Russian Aeroflot airline has been suspended and the flight will leave Sri Lanka today.

The Colombo Commercial High Court today suspended the enjoining order which prevented the airline from leaving the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Attorney General (AG) had today filed a motion in court over the Aeroflot aircraft case.

The motion was filed at the Colombo Commercial High Court requesting to hear the case in an open court.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a statement had said that, on 2 June 2022, the Commercial High Court of the Western Province issued an Enjoining Order on Aeroflot flight flight SU-289, restraining it from taking off from the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The case relates to a commercial dispute between the Plaintiff, Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited an Irish Company against the first Defendant the Public Joint Stock Company “Aeroflot” and the second Defendant, N. C Abeywardene/Acting Head of Air Navigation/Airport and Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL), Katunayake.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had last week summoned Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Moscow Janitha Abewickrema Liyanage and expressed protest over the detention of the Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka.

“The head of the diplomatic mission was expressed protest over the groundless decision by Sri Lanka’s judicial authorities to detain a regular Aeroflot flight preparing to depart for Moscow at Bandaranaike International Airport on June 2,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to the Tass Russian News Agency.

“We urged the Sri Lankan side to settle this problem as soon as possible to avoid its negative impact on traditionally friendly bilateral relations,” the agency added.

On Friday, Aeroflot reported that the departure of its SU-289 flight from Colombo to Moscow scheduled for June 2 was at first delayed and then cancelled due to the absence of permit from Sri Lanka’s aviation authorities. (Colombo Gazette)