Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts supports communities with ‘Meals that Heal’

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to extend ‘Meals that Heal’ – its food donation initiative to neighbouring communities, daily wage earners and the less fortunate, as a means of supporting livelihoods amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

The ‘Meals that Heal’ programme which was first introduced in June 2021, as a part of the brand’s delivery platform; Flavours by Cinnamon – allows for customers to be a part of the brand’s drive to provide communities with meals. With every order placed via Flavours by Cinnamon, customers can top up their order value with a desired amount, which is directed towards the fund to help serve the communities. Furthermore, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts pledges Rs. 100 with every order placed.

As a purpose-led brand that believes in creating inspiring moments and enriching lives especially those of the communities they operate in, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is guided by this purpose in every aspect of its business, from how they care for their people, communities, and planet, to their commitment to building an inclusive culture.

General Manager of Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo and Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Mr. Kamal Munasinghe said, “Guided by one of our core values of caring for our people and our communities, ‘Meals that Heal’ is a project that we are proud to continue as an effort to make a difference in our communities by helping them recover and rebuild as we navigate through these challenging times, together. We have been successful in donating over 10,000 meals thus far to the communities and intend to continue this initiative as a long-term project of the brand. While we look forward to the support of our customers and guests to strengthen this project further, we are extremely grateful to our loyal customer base of Flavours by Cinnamon for coming forward to contribute towards this noble cause.”

This unique community CSR initiative was first introduced during the pandemic to support the economically underprivileged whilst enabling customers to be a part of the brand’s drive to provide communities with meals. Since the inception of the project, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has been donating to neighbouring communities, flood victims, healthcare workers and children’s orphanages with the support of organizations and partners such as Union Assurance, Sri Lanka Red Cross and Sri Lanka Police.

Meals that Heal is a great opportunity for customers wanting to contribute to bringing joy to the marginalized communities who have been badly impacted by the ongoing crisis in the country. After placing the food order on flavours.cinnamonhotels.com, customers have the option of clicking the ‘Donate now’ button prior to checking out to make a contribution towards the Meals that Heal project, which will automatically get added on to their total bill. The contribution made will be used for the Meals that Heal project fund.

‘Flavours by Cinnamon’, the food delivery platform provides customers with exclusive access to a variety of cuisines and hand-crafted menus from Cinnamon Grand Colombo’s outlets – Noodles, Coffee Stop, The Lagoon, Nuga Gama, Chutneys, Tea Lounge and Plates; and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo’s outlets – Goodies, Long Feng, Royal Thai, Sushi Bar, ColomBar and The Indian Kitchen.