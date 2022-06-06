Calvin Klein Fragrances Introduces: CK Everyone Eau de Parfum

The timeless spirit of the iconic CK One fragrance continues with the introduction of CK Everyone Eau de Parfum. With this launch, Calvin Klein celebrates a new chapter in the CK Everyone portfolio by reinforcing the bold and energetic essence of the CK Everyone Eau de Toilette campaign with a newly interpreted and intensified eau de parfum.

Inspired by today’s youth who strive to express their true selves and are unconstrained by boundaries, the refreshed CK Everyone Eau de Parfum visual evokes authenticity and infinite self-expression. Captured by photographer Glen Luchford, the vision is brought to life by actor and skater Evan Mock, artist Elliot Sumner, visual artist MLMA, and rapper Priddy. The diverse cast celebrates the multiplicity of one in a bold polymorphic visual that empowers an individual tribe of self and redefines boundaries eschewing all limits and limitations.

The CK Everyone Eau de Parfum bottle pays homage to Calvin Klein’s timeless underwear collection. The black and white band wrapped around the glass conveys the intensity of the perfume and signifies an influential link to the fashion house. Adorned with a matte black cap and bold logo, the packaging reinforces the intense codes of CK Everyone Eau de Parfum. Both the glass flacon and outer packaging are created from recycled materials, the transparent glass contains 10% of post-consumer recycled materials and the folding carton contains 30% of post-consumer recycled materials. Both materials can be recycled*

To capture the olfactive trademarks of the franchise, the house once again tapped Alberto Morillas, master perfumer and creator of the iconic CK One and CK Everyone of CK Everyone Eau de Toilette fragrances, along with Principal Perfumer, Franck Voelkl and Senior Perfumer, Gabriela Chelariu. Together, the three perfumers crafted the gender neutral CK Everyone Eau de Parfum, a citrus woody fragrance that builds upon the existing elements of the CK Everyone EDT pillar.

The fragrance opens with a juicy freshness courtesy of an organic orange note from Mexico. At the heart, responsibly sourced Black Tea from Sri Lanka provides a powerful intensity. This key ingredient continues the tradition of tea notes in the CK One family, paying homage to the green tea found in CK One and blue tea in CK Everyone EDT. Responsibly sourced Vetiver from Haiti exudes sensual woodiness at the base. The end result is one that’s artistically blended, fusing dynamic luminosity with deep richness.

The CK Everyone pillar continues its commitment to environmental awareness with CK Everyone Eau de Parfum. The vegan formulation contains 77% of ingredients from natural origins and is sourced with naturally-derived alcohol. The CK Everyone Eau de Parfum fragrance is Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold, reinforcing its position as a clean fragrance to support positive contribution towards societal, ethical, and environmental change.

CK Everyone Eau de Parfum is available at One Galle Face Mall Odel Level 1 & Exclusive Lines.

Perfumer: Alberto Morillas, Master Perfumer, Franck Voelkl, Principal Perfumer, Gabriela Chelariu, Senior Perfumer

Bottle Design: Calvin Klein Studio

Creative: Ferdinando Verderi and Calvin Klein

Campaign Photographer: Glen Luchford

Still-life Photographer: Anthony Cotsifas

Clothing: Calvin Klein CK One