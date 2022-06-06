Another shipment of domestic gas arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of domestic gas arrived in Sri Lanka today, Litro Gas said.

The company said that 2,000 metric tonnes of LP gas had arrived at the Colombo Port today.

The company is scheduled to unload the stocks today and begin distribution tomorrow (Tuesday).

The distribution of domestic gas has not taken place over the past few days.

Previously the distribution was limited to selected areas.

Protests are continuing around the country by the public demanding cooking gas. (Colombo Gazette)