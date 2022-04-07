Tight security as President attends Parliament session

Tight security was placed around Parliament today as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attended the sessions.

The President arrived to mixed reactions in Parliament and listened to the sessions.

This was the first time the President was attending Parliament sessions since mass protests began calling on the President to step down.

Roads around Parliament were closed as a security measure while there were also reports of mobile communications in the area being disrupted.

The President visited Parliament at a time there is a strong push for him to resign. (Colombo Gazette)