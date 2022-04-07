Speaker disappointed MPs not discussing solutions to crisis

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today expressed disappointment that most MPs were not discussing solutions to the current crisis.

The Speaker said that it is unfortunate that coming up with sustainable ideas and solutions to successfully deal with the crisis was rarely visible during the debate.

“Obstructing the order of business at the beginning of the debate, the need to suspend the House at two instances should not happen at such a crucial juncture in my purview. Although not publicized by media, the views expressed by Dayasiri Jayasekara and (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe are very important and are matters that need the attention of the House,” the Speaker said with regards to the proceedings of Parliament yesterday.

He said that the two MPs had emphasized that Parliament, irrespective of party affiliation, should immediately formulate a common program to overcome this crisis, regardless of political motives.

Also, he said that it is regrettable that all Members of Parliament yesterday, as usual, raised the issue of political crisis in the House.

Having this in mind during today’s proceedings, he urged all MPs to work towards a suitable agenda that all can agree on at the end of the debate. (Colombo Gazette)