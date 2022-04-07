The Prospects College of Higher Education Early Childhood Education and Psychology workshop was held on the 16th of March 2022, with teachers and counsellors from all leading schools in Colombo in attendance.

The Head Table consisted of Somesh Perera,founder and manager of PCHE, Sandi Seneviratne, Country Manager of Deakin University, and Yasaara Kaluaratchi, the Director of Academics of Prospects College of Higher Education (PCHE). The event commenced with a welcome address by Yasaara Kaluaratchi, followed by attendees introducing themselves and the institutions they represented.

This was then followed by an in-depth presentation by the Deakin Presenters mentioning the importance of Early Childhood Education and the Psychology programs The point of the presentation being to encourage teachers to encourage their students, and even peers, to take the proper courses to better counsel and direct the youth of Sri Lanka. In doing so the institute hopes to achieve a well-educated, mentally prepared, and efficient working community in the future.

After the admirable presentation by the individuals, the vote of thanks was given by Natasha Dissanayake Coordinator of Australian Programs of Prospects College of Higher Education (PCHE) bringing the event to a close which was followed by a lunch for all attendees courtesy of Prospects College of Higher Education.