Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Harin Fernando has decided to forgo his salary for one year.

The MP informed the Secretary General of Parliament that he is forgoing his salary for one year.

He said that as public servants they must do whatever is possible during these trying times to lessen the burden on the economy and the country.

The MP said that it would be good if other MPs also do the same. (Colombo Gazette)