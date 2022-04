The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has banned former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal from leaving the country.

The court issued an interim order preventing the Cabraal from leaving the country.

The order was issued in relation to a case filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajith Keerthi Thennakoon.

Cabraal had resigned from his post recently. (Colombo Gazette)