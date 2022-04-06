Verbal clash in Parliament between ruling party and opposition

A verbal clash took place in Parliament today between ruling party and opposition members.

The clash took place when Government MPs and the opposition debated the current crisis in Sri Lanka.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was forced to suspend sittings twice as a result of a heated situation which arose in Parliament.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also held placards in Parliament during the debate.

The opposition questioned the State of Emergency enforced and later lifted by the President and also insisted that the President steps down.