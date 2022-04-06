Resignation of Deputy Speaker not accepted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to accept the resignation of Parliament Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

The Deputy Speaker had informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa about his resignation.

The resignation comes after the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) quit the Government and decided to be independent in Parliament.

SLFP MP Duminda Dissanayake said that all 14 MPs of the SLFP had left the Government.

The SLFP had informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa earlier that it is prepared to quit the Government.

In a letter to the President, the SLFP had said that all 14 of its members in Parliament are prepared to step down and sit as independent members in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)